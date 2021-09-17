Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Timings And Significance Vishwakarma Jayanti

Hindus in Nepal and India celebrated Vishwakarma puja 2021worshiping the gods. Architects, carpenters, engineers, mechanics, sculptors and everyone else associated with creation and related equipment worship Lord Vishwakarma.

Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma and chief architect of the world, is worshipped on Kanya Sankranti (a day when the Sun migrates from Leo to Virgo sign). A divine craftsman, he is believed to have designed Dwarka — where Lord Krishna ruled and which is now submerged in the Arabian Sea — and Maya Sabha for the Pandavas. He has also designed and built several weapons for Gods like Lord Shiva's Trishul, Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra, Lanka king Ravana's Pushpaka Vimana and Indra's Vajra (thunderbolt).

In images, he is depicted as having four hands, holding a measuring tape, a scale, a book, and a pot in each hand. The dome of his seat has several construction tools embossed on it. His mount is the goose.

Architects, carpenters, engineers, mechanics, sculptors and everyone else associated with creation and related equipment worship Lord Vishwakarma to ward off negative energies from the workspace. They set up an idol of the lord in factories, mills and workshops and organise special pujas to honour him and bless them with success in their businesses.

On this day, workers usually don't work and devote themselves to the worship of the divine architect. Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated with much fervour in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tripura. People also celebrate this puja in neighbouring Nepal.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year, too, celebrations are likely to remain subdued.

Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Vishwakarma Puja, marks the birth of the Hindu god, Vishwakarma, who is believed to be the creator of the world, and is referred to as the divine architect. Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma, is believed to have created the holy city of Dwarka, Lord Krishna’s ruling kingdom and also the Maya Sabha for the Pandavas, other than having created several palaces and weapons for several Hindu gods. He was called the divine carpenter as well as swayambhu, which means self-existent or to be created by one’s own accord. The festival takes place every year in September or October on the day when the sun god leaves the Simha rashi (Leo) and enters Kanya rashi (Virgo), hence the day is also known as Kanya Sankranti Diwas. According to the Hindu Solar Calendar, the day falls on the last day of the month of Bhadra, which is why it is also referred to as Bhadra Sankranti. This year, Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 16. This day is celebrated with much gusto by architects, engineers, as well as skilled labourers including, mechanics, factory workers, smiths, welders, industrial workers and craftsmen. Often one can find pictures of Lord Vishwakarma adorning the walls of factories, industries and offices of such workers as he is considered auspicious by their respective working communities.