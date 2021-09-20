COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 975 New Cases, 2975 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 975 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 785541.

The Ministry said said that in 10786 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 975 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 120 people in 3,031 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, there are 22,323 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation. Of them 1,432 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 20,891 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 264 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 371 are admitted to the ICU and 108 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

The Ministry said that 2,957 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 752,170 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.8 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Monday added eight fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,048.