COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1324 New Cases, 941 Recoveries And 13 Deaths

Sept. 23, 2021, 8:48 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1341 new cases of COVID-19 on Thrusday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 788767.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 11629 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1324 persons were found infected with the new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 298 people in 3614 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that currently there are 20,743 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,306 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 19,437 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 246 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 340 are admitted to the ICU and 111 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 941 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 756,954 cases of recovery.

The Health Ministry also added 13 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,072.

