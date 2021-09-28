COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 904 New Cases, 1318 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 904 New Cases, 1318 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

Sept. 28, 2021, 8:51 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 904 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 792367.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 11672 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 904 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 254 people in 2331 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 18,422 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,297 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 17,125 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 328 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 364 are admitted to the ICU and 120 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,318 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 763,734 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.3 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday added 12 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,115.

