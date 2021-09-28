Kathmandu Valley Logs 383 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 383 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 28, 2021, 8:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 383 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11672 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 383 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 383 cases, Kathmandu districts records 270 cases, Lalitpur 70 and 43 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 904 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 792367.

