Nepal Administered Vaccines To 28.3 Percent Of Population

Nepal has administered completed dozes of vaccine to a total 28.5 per cent of and 32 per cent has received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) reports that a total of 17.85 million doses of vaccine have arrived in Nepal, and 12.95 million vaccines have already been administered.

Four types of vaccine like Covishield, AstraZeneca, Johnson &Johnson, and Vero Cell are used in Nepal.

According to the MoHP, 2,448,000 doses of Covishield, 1,975,860 doses of AstraZeneca, 1,534,850 doses of Johnson & Johnson and 1,1900,000 million doses of Vero Cell have been received in Nepal so far.

The government has the target to immunize 71.6 per cent or a total of 21,756,763 people above 18 years of age. It has been stated that 33 per cent of the targeted population would be immunized by October 17, two-thirds of the targeted population by January 14, 2022, and all the targeted population by April 13, 2022.

Similarly, around 50 per cent of the population in Kathmandu Valley has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

The Ministry said about 50 per cent of the target population in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur has been administered the full dose jabs.