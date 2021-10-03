Kathmandu Valley Confirms 255 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 255 COVID-19 Cases

Oct. 3, 2021, 8:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 255 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7070 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 255 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 255 cases, Kathmandu districts records 222 cases, Lalitpur 20 and 13 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 574 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 797192.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UML’s New Elected Government Will Bring Water From Melamchi: Oli
Oct 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 4 Across Nepal
Oct 03, 2021
Prisma Advertising Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Oct 03, 2021
Himalayan Bank Limited Provides Printer To Didi Bahini Krishak Samuha
Oct 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 574 New Cases, 1405 Recoveries And 7 Deaths
Oct 03, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 574 New Cases, 1405 Recoveries And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 41 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 255 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 659 New Cases, 1123 Recoveries And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 359 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 898 New Cases, 911 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 369 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

UML’s New Elected Government Will Bring Water From Melamchi: Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2021
Nepal-India Joint Military Training Exercise Concludes By Agencies Oct 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2021
Qatar’s First Legislative Ections See 63.5% Voter Turnout By Agencies Oct 03, 2021
SRK’s Son Aryan Khan Arrested After NCB Raid On Cruise By Agencies Oct 03, 2021
Prisma Advertising Celebrates 30th Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75