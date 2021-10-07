NC Delegation Leaves For New Delhi Leading A NC Delegation

Oct. 7, 2021, 10:53 p.m.

A three member team of Nepali Congress leaders has left for New Delhi today for a five-day India visit. Led by NC Joint General-Secretary Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, two members include NC leaders Ajay Chaurasiya and Uday Shumsher Rana.

The team is visiting New Delhi at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The leaders are scheduled to meet the BJP Chairperson and leaders as well as the Minister for External Affairs of India during their visit. Chief of the Foreign Affairs Department of BJP, Vijay Chauthaiwale, had visited Nepal a few weeks ago at the invitation of Dr Mahat.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Dr Mahat said that this visit would help further strengthen relations between NC and BJP as well as the government of Nepal and India.

