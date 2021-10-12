Kathmandu Valley Confirms 287 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 287 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7060 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 287 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 287cases, Kathmandu districts records 193 cases, Lalitpur 51 and 43 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 691 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 803552.