Kathmandu Valley Confirms 107 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 1440 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 107 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 107 cases, Kathmandu districts records 70 cases, Lalitpur 23 and 7 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 385 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 805037.