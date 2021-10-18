Nepali Footballers Will Receive 5 Lakh Cash Prize Each

The government has decided to provide Rs 500,000 each to the players of the Nepali national football team for their recent performance in SAF Championship.

The cabinet has also decided to give Rs 300,000 to football coaches.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki informed at a press conference that organised to inform about the decision of the Council of Ministers, the government decided to provide the amount as an incentive to the Nepali players who became the runners-up in the SAAF Championship.

Similarly, the government has decided to grant a public holiday to the Muslim community on Tuesday. Minister Karki said that it has been decided to give a public holiday to the Muslim community on the occasion of Mohammad Jayanti 1496.