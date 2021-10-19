COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 957 New Cases, 1004 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 957 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 806517.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 8140 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 957persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 139 people in 1776 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 11,815 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 949 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 10,866 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 228 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 267 are admitted to the ICU and 86 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,004 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 783,397 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 12 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,305.