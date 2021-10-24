Nepal To Receive 100,620 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccines from US

Nepal To Receive 100,620 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccines from US

Oct. 24, 2021, 9:53 p.m.

The United States of America has announced to provide 100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Nepal in the grant.

“Probably the shipment of the vaccine will arrive here by Monday,” the US Embassy wrote in its official Twitter post today. Prior to this, the US had donated 1,503,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

United States Gives 100,620 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines To Nepal, Adding To 1.5M Johnson & Johnson Doses Donated In July.
Oct 25, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 25 Across Nepal
Oct 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 209 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 877 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Oct 24, 2021
Amit Shah To J&K Youth: August 5, 2019 Marked End Of Terrorism And Corruption
Oct 23, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 209 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 877 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 213 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 438 New Cases, 817 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 222 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 574 New Cases, 932 Recoveries And 11 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

United States Gives 100,620 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines To Nepal, Adding To 1.5M Johnson & Johnson Doses Donated In July. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2021
I Am Not Involved In Making Hamal A Minister: Chief Justice Rana By Agencies Oct 24, 2021
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India By Agencies Oct 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2021
Flood Damages The Paddy Worth Of Over Rs. Billion In Nepal By Agencies Oct 23, 2021
Amit Shah To J&K Youth: August 5, 2019 Marked End Of Terrorism And Corruption By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75