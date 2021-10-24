Nepal To Receive 100,620 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccines from US

The United States of America has announced to provide 100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Nepal in the grant.
“Probably the shipment of the vaccine will arrive here by Monday,” the US Embassy wrote in its official Twitter post today. Prior to this, the US had donated 1,503,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Nepal.
