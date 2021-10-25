4 Died And 62 Injured In Bus Accident In Panchthar

4 Died And 62 Injured In Bus Accident In Panchthar

Oct. 25, 2021, 10:48 p.m.

Four persons died and 62 injured in a road mishap at Sarkhande of Phidim Municipality-4 in Panchthar district on Monday have died reports RSS.

So far, the identity of only three has been revealed. Seven-year-old Prajjwal Magar of Letang Municipality-6 in Morang, Pramila Dewan, 34, of Ilam and her seven-month-old infant Nischal died in different hospitals.

The identity of a woman who died at the Samarpit Hospital in the district headquarters of Panchthar is not ascertained as yet, the District Police Office said.

Other 60 persons injured in the accident are receiving treatment in different hospitals in Jhapa and Panchthar districts.

The bus (Ko 1 Kha 3865) heading to Jhapa from Shiva Dobhan of Phidim-4 fell off the road at around 11:30 am today reports RSS.

Agencies

Sudanese Military Seizes Power And Control The Country Following A Coup
Oct 25, 2021
COP26: Prime Minister Deuba To Lead Nepali Delegation
Oct 25, 2021
China FM To Meet Taliban Delegation In Qatar
Oct 25, 2021
I Am Not Involved In Making Hamal A Minister: Chief Justice Rana
Oct 24, 2021
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Oct 24, 2021

More on Road Accidents/Crime

At Least 35 People Injured In Sindhupalchowk Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Two Killed And Five Injured In Jeep Accident In Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
24 Killed, 18 Injured In Mugu Bus Mishap In Mugu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Sunsari Registers 86 Incidents Of Rape In Eight Months By Agencies 6 months, 3 weeks ago
Seven Girls Missing From Mahottari Rescued From Sitamarhi India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 4 weeks ago
Police Arrested Four Persons With 2.5 Kilograms Of Uranium From Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Sudanese Military Seizes Power And Control The Country Following A Coup By Agencies Oct 25, 2021
COP26: Prime Minister Deuba To Lead Nepali Delegation By Agencies Oct 25, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2021
China FM To Meet Taliban Delegation In Qatar By Agencies Oct 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 227 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 673 New Cases, 501 Recoveries And 13 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75