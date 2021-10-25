China FM To Meet Taliban Delegation In Qatar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is to meet with a Taliban delegation during a two-day visit to Qatar that began on Monday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news conference on Monday that the foreign minister will speak with delegates from Afghanistan's Islamist group in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The spokesperson said Afghans have been facing difficulties and challenges since August and urgently need outside support. He also said China has consistently advocated the sound development of the situation in Afghanistan through dialogue, and reiterated that China will help Afghans overcome the difficulties they face.

In July, Wang Yi held talks with senior Taliban official Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and others in China.

Observers say China apparently wants to increase its influence over Afghanistan as the United States and others wait to see what steps the Taliban interim government will take.