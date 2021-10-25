COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 673 New Cases, 501 Recoveries And 13 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 673 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 809729.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 8284 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 673 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 103 people in 2580 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 10,360 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 743 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9,617 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 254 are admitted to the ICU and 74 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 501 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 788,008 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added 13 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,361.