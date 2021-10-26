Kathmandu Valley Confirms 235 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 235 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9771 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 235 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 235 cases, Kathmandu districts records 177 cases, Lalitpur 33 and 25 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 673 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 809729.