Kathmandu Valley Confirms 199 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 199 COVID-19 Cases

Oct. 28, 2021, 9:49 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 199 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8848 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 199 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 199 cases, Kathmandu districts records 157 cases, Lalitpur 30 and 12 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 527new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 811407.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dr. Sharma, Acharya And Professor Khatri Picked Nepali Ambassadors To India, UK and The US
Oct 28, 2021
Japanese PM Kishida Offers Condolences To Nepal Over Devastating Floods
Oct 28, 2021
Nepali Congress 14th Conventions Scheduled For December 10-12
Oct 28, 2021
Japan Provides 114 More Oxygen Generators To Nepal
Oct 28, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal
Oct 28, 2021

More on Health

Nepal Receives 1.2M Doses Of Vero Cell Vaccines By Agencies 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 527 New Cases, 604 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 202 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 582 New Cases, 495 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 235 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 569 New Cases, 622 Recoveries And 11 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Dr. Sharma, Acharya And Professor Khatri Picked Nepali Ambassadors To India, UK and The US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2021
Japanese PM Kishida Offers Condolences To Nepal Over Devastating Floods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2021
Nepali Congress 14th Conventions Scheduled For December 10-12 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2021
Japan Provides 114 More Oxygen Generators To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2021
FNCCI Welcomes Reduction In Power Tariff Rates By Agencies Oct 28, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75