Kathmandu Valley Confirms 199 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 199 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8848 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 199 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 199 cases, Kathmandu districts records 157 cases, Lalitpur 30 and 12 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 527new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 811407.