Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Lays Out Priorities After LDP Secured Received Absolute Majority In Lower House

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says voters gave his government a strong mandate in Sunday's Lower House election.

His Liberal Democratic Party retained control of the powerful chamber, ensuring that it will stay in power, together with its coalition partner, Komeito.

Kishida said, "The coalition was chosen as the country's government and it received stronger support."

He said his government will thoroughly review Japan's response to the coronavirus pandemic and improve its health crisis management.

Kishida also said, "We will fundamentally strengthen the comprehensive COVID measures, from vaccination to testing and oral drug treatments."

The prime minister recommitted to repairing and boosting the country's economy which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

The prime minister said, "Our economic package will include measures to launch a new form of capitalism. We will aim to drastically increase income. We will achieve economic growth and distribute the fruits of growth in the form of an income hike so everyone can realize the benefit."

Kishida said he will push to amend the country's current Constitution which hasn't been revised since it took effect in 1947.

The LDP is proposing amendments in four areas, including adding a reference to Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

Kishida also talked about bolstering the nation's missile defense capabilities, as well as its abilities to deal with new threats, including in space and cyberspace.