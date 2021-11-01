Kathmandu Valley Confirms 228 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 1, 2021, 10:28 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 228 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7468 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 228 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 228 cases, Kathmandu districts records 162 cases, Lalitpur 50 and 16 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 818011.

