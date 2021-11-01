PM Deuba Arrived At Glasgow To Participate In The COP26

Nov. 1, 2021, 11:06 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in Glasgow from London to participate in the World Leaders Summit of COP26. Earlier today, Paul Scully MP, Minister for London and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at the embassy.

Prime Minister addressed the welcome reception organized by the embassy in his honor. Addressing the gathering of the Nepali community, Prime Minister Deuba stated the importance of participation in COP26 for Nepal when Nepal is bearing the effects of climate change.

-M7A5067(1).jpg

He also received the Chief Operating Officer of the World Energy Council Mrs. Tania Baumann at the embassy. Similarly, chiefs and representatives of ex-Gurkha organizations and other members of the Nepali community met the Prime Minister.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Issues An Ultimatum To Two Chinese Companies To Make Progress
Nov 01, 2021
Ayurveda Campus And Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organise Talk Program
Nov 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 2 Across Nepal
Nov 01, 2021
Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 5 Million
Nov 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 228 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 01, 2021

