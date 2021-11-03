COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 395 New Cases, 439 Recoveries And 7 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 395 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 813828.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 6577 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 395 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 52 people in 3386 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 9,123 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 687 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 8,436 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 223 are admitted to the ICU and 59 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 439 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 793,271 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday added seven fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,434.