More Than 40 Countries Have Committed To Shift Away From Coal

More Than 40 Countries Have Committed To Shift Away From Coal

Nov. 4, 2021, 10:34 p.m.

More than 40 countries have committed to shift away from coal, in pledges made at the COP26 climate summit.

Major coal-using countries including Poland, Vietnam and Chile are among those to make the commitment.

But some of the world's biggest coal-dependent countries, including China and the US, did not sign up.

In a separate commitment, 20 countries, including the US, pledged to end public financing for "unabated" fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022.

Such projects burn fossil fuels, like coal, oil and natural gas, without using technology to capture the CO2 emissions.

Coal is the single biggest contributor to climate change.

What is the coal pledge?

Signatories to the agreement have committed to ending all investment in new coal power generation domestically and internationally.

They have also agreed to phase out coal power in the 2030s for major economies, and the 2040s for poorer nations, the UK said.

Dozens of organisations also signed up to the pledge, with several major banks agreeing to stop financing the coal industry.

"The end of coal is in sight," UK business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.

"The world is moving in the right direction, standing ready to seal coal's fate and embrace the environmental and economic benefits of building a future that is powered by clean energy."

But UK shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said there were "glaring gaps" from China and other large emitters, who have not committed to stop increasing coal use domestically. He also noted that there was nothing on the phasing out of oil and gas.

Mr Miliband said the UK government "has let others off the hook".

Source: BBC

Agencies

Russian Navy To Get Hypersonic Missiles Next Year
Nov 04, 2021
I Have Seen India's Excellent Goodwill Towards Nepal: PM Deuba
Nov 04, 2021
French Ambassador Calls On Energy Minister
Nov 03, 2021
Biden Attacks China And Russia Leaders For Missing COP26 Summit
Nov 03, 2021
GOP Win In Virginia Deals Heavy Blow To Biden
Nov 03, 2021

More on Enviornment

Biden Attacks China And Russia Leaders For Missing COP26 Summit By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
COP26 Last Chance By A Correspondent 4 days, 10 hours ago
SUMMIT COP26 Agenda 1.5 Degrees By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Millions Of Young Climate Change Protesters Organized Rally Globally Calling For More Action By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
Ozone Hole Larger Than Usual: EU Scientists By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Study Shows Protecting The Ozone Layer Prevented Earth From Heating By 3.5C By Agencies 2 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For November 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2021
Nepal Sambat And Mha Puja 2021: Time And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2021
Govardhan Puja, Gai Puja And Goru Puja 2021: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2021
Palpa Tansen's Tihar Festival: Some Reflections By Shanker Man Singh Nov 04, 2021
Russian Navy To Get Hypersonic Missiles Next Year By Agencies Nov 04, 2021
I Have Seen India's Excellent Goodwill Towards Nepal: PM Deuba By Agencies Nov 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75