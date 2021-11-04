Weather Forecast For November 5 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 5 Across Nepal

Nov. 4, 2021, 11:17 p.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Sambat And Mha Puja 2021: Time And Significance
Nov 04, 2021
Govardhan Puja, Gai Puja And Goru Puja 2021: Importance And Significant
Nov 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 137 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 287 New Cases, 518 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Nov 04, 2021
Laxmipuja, Diwali Or Deepawali 2021: Significant And Importance In Nepal
Nov 03, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Analysis For November 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast For November 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Analysis For October 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Sambat And Mha Puja 2021: Time And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2021
Govardhan Puja, Gai Puja And Goru Puja 2021: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2021
Palpa Tansen's Tihar Festival: Some Reflections By Shanker Man Singh Nov 04, 2021
More Than 40 Countries Have Committed To Shift Away From Coal By Agencies Nov 04, 2021
Russian Navy To Get Hypersonic Missiles Next Year By Agencies Nov 04, 2021
I Have Seen India's Excellent Goodwill Towards Nepal: PM Deuba By Agencies Nov 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75