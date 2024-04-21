Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

April 21, 2024, 8:15 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province , partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Parliamentarians Call For The Release Of Bipin Joshi And Other Captives Held By Hamas
Apr 21, 2024
Kathmandu Chronicle: Reclaiming India-Nepal Relations
Apr 20, 2024
India Provided Financial Support To Build Schools In Darchula
Apr 20, 2024
Iranians Protest After Attack
Apr 20, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces
Apr 20, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali, Lumbini And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Parliamentarians Call For The Release Of Bipin Joshi And Other Captives Held By Hamas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2024
Mount Everest Royalty: Over Rs 500 Million Collected in royalty By Agencies Apr 21, 2024
Finance Minister Discusses With US Government Officials And Officials Of The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) By Agencies Apr 21, 2024
US House Passes Bipartisan Ukraine Aid Bill By Agencies Apr 21, 2024
Kathmandu Chronicle: Reclaiming India-Nepal Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2024
India Provided Financial Support To Build Schools In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75