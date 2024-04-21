Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province , partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.