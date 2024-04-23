Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki, Sudurpaschim And Karnali

April 23, 2024, 7:52 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi province and Bagmati Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of wind gust at some places of Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

