Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Karnali Provinces

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Karnali Provinces

April 22, 2024, 7:46 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province, partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi province and Bagmati Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Madhu Kumar Marasini Has Been Appointed As The Newly Finance Secretary
Apr 22, 2024
Amir Of Qatar To Embark Nepal Visit From Tuesday
Apr 22, 2024
Nepali Parliamentarians Call For The Release Of Bipin Joshi And Other Captives Held By Hamas
Apr 21, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Apr 21, 2024
Kathmandu Chronicle: Reclaiming India-Nepal Relations
Apr 20, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Madhu Kumar Marasini Has Been Appointed As The Newly Finance Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2024
Amir Of Qatar To Embark Nepal Visit From Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2024
Russia Steps Up Security Measure In Moscow By Agencies Apr 22, 2024
Nepali Parliamentarians Call For The Release Of Bipin Joshi And Other Captives Held By Hamas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2024
Mount Everest Royalty: Over Rs 500 Million Collected in royalty By Agencies Apr 21, 2024
Finance Minister Discusses With US Government Officials And Officials Of The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) By Agencies Apr 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75