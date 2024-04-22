Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Karnali Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province, partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi province and Bagmati Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.