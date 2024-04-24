Weather Forecast: Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim

April 24, 2024, 7:36 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to continue at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province the rest of the country Possibility of wind gust at some places of terai regions of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to continue at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of wind gust at one or two place of Lumbini Province tonight.

