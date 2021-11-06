COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 128 New Cases, 396 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 814417.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 2134 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 128 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, virus infection was detected in 19 people in 1798 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 8144 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 620 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7524 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 196 are admitted to the ICU and 50 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 396 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 794,834 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday added 1 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11439.