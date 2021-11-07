COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 141 New Cases, 563 Recoveries And 9 Deaths

Nov. 7, 2021, 10:11 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 814558.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 1980 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 141 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, virus infection was detected in 8 people in 353 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 7,713 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 589 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7,124 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 197 are admitted to the ICU and 49 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 563 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 795,397 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added nine fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,448.

