Kathmandu Valley Confirms 152 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 152 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 8, 2021, 10:46 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 152 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2606 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 152 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 152 cases, Kathmandu districts records 117 cases, Lalitpur 20 and 15 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 371 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 814929

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Three French Climbers Are Missing In Mount Everest Region, A Search Operation Is Underway
Nov 08, 2021
Chinese Army Provides Vero Cell Vaccines To Nepali Army
Nov 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 9Across Nepal
Nov 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 371New Cases, 423 Recoveries And 5 Deaths
Nov 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 8Across Nepal
Nov 07, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 371New Cases, 423 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 44 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 119 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 141 New Cases, 563 Recoveries And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 74 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 128 New Cases, 396 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 78 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

The Story Behind: 200/600 MW of Electricity Wasted, No Buyers Yet! By Santa Bahadur Pun Nov 08, 2021
AEROTHAI To Bring Necessary Equipments To Conduct Calibration Flight At Gautam Buddha International Airport By Agencies Nov 08, 2021
Three French Climbers Are Missing In Mount Everest Region, A Search Operation Is Underway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2021
Chinese Army Provides Vero Cell Vaccines To Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 9Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2021
Millions More People On The 'Edge Of Famine': UN By Agencies Nov 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75