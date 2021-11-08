Kathmandu Valley Confirms 152 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 152 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2606 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 152 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 152 cases, Kathmandu districts records 117 cases, Lalitpur 20 and 15 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 371 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 814929