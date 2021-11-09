COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 443 New Cases, 484 Recoveries And 1 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 443 New Cases, 484 Recoveries And 1 Death

Nov. 9, 2021, 10:24 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 443 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 815372.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 14918 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 443 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 90 people in 1,818 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 7,612 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 535 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7,077 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 199 are admitted to the ICU and 55 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 484 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 796306 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added 1 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,454.

