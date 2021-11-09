Kathmandu Valley Confirms 169 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 169 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 14918 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 169 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 169 cases, Kathmandu districts records 118 cases, Lalitpur 38 and 19 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 443 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 815372

