COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 260 New Cases, 478 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 260 New Cases, 478 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Nov. 13, 2021, 9:55 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 260 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 816675.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 5225 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 260 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 35 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 3018 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7,278 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 526 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,752 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 193 are admitted to the ICU and 57 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 478 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 797,926 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added two fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,471.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dhanusha District Administration Imposes Curfew In Janakpur
Nov 13, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal
Nov 13, 2021
New Delhi Schools Shut Down For A Week As Air Pollution Worsen
Nov 13, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs On 118 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 13, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal
Nov 12, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs On 118 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 55 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 171 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 335 New Cases, 389 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 153 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 301 New Cases, 279 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 184 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Dhanusha District Administration Imposes Curfew In Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2021
At least 26 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Gadchiroli By Agencies Nov 13, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2021
New Delhi Schools Shut Down For A Week As Air Pollution Worsen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2021
COP26 President's 3rd Draft Under Discussion By Agencies Nov 13, 2021
Nepal To Construct 23 High-Capacity Transmission Lines Across The Country By Agencies Nov 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75