COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 260 New Cases, 478 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 260 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 816675.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 5225 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 260 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 35 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 3018 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7,278 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 526 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,752 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 193 are admitted to the ICU and 57 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 478 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 797,926 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added two fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,471.