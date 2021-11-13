Kathmandu Valley Logs On 118 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5225 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 118 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 118 cases, Kathmandu districts records 79 cases, Lalitpur 33 and 6 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 260 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 816675.