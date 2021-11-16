Japan Provides Assistance To Community Health Center

Japan Provides Assistance To Community Health Center

Nov. 16, 2021, 11:37 p.m.

The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to NepalYOSHIOKA Yuzo, signed a grant contract with Ms. Ranju Napit, Chairperson of the Laborer Women and Child Welfare Council (LWCWC) for providing medical equipment to the Valley Health and Research Center that operates in Bhaktapur District.

100260286.jpg

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 74,860 (approximately NPR 8.9 million). This project will support the installation of medical equipment for breast cancer testing, thyroid testing, and diabetes testing at the Valley Health Center that has been providing medical services, mainly to women and children, free of charge since its establishment in 2000.

100260288.jpg


The health center offers free diagnosis, free birth assistance and basic medicines in rural areas, and focuses on maternal and child health. The doctors and nurses of the center regularly visit the surrounding communities to provide counseling and to raise awareness on basic health.
The medical equipment to be provided under the grant scheme can assist the center to offer a wider range of services, including regular check-ups for early detection of ailments.

The Embassy of Japan believes that the project will contribute towards enhancing the center’s medical services for women and children in and around the city of Bhaktapur. We hope that this assistance to provide medical equipment will further enhance the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal, including for future generations.

