Kathmandu Valley Confirms 144 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 144 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8729 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 144 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 144 cases, Kathmandu districts records 105 cases, Lalitpur 30 and 9 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 819699.