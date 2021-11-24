Kathmandu Valley Confirms 181 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7590 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 181 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 181 cases, Kathmandu districts records 144 cases, Lalitpur 26 and 11 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 305 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820004.