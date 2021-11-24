Kathmandu Valley Confirms 181 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 181 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 24, 2021, 6:38 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7590 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 181 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 181 cases, Kathmandu districts records 144 cases, Lalitpur 26 and 11 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 305 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820004.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Urges Nepal To Pursue A Truly Fair, Comprehensive And Transparent Transitional Justice Process
Nov 24, 2021
Nepal-EU Joint Commission Meeting Concluded
Nov 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 305 New Cases, 232 Recoveries And 4 Death
Nov 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 24 Across Nepal
Nov 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 23 Across Nepal
Nov 23, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 305 New Cases, 232 Recoveries And 4 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 32 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 144 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 313 New Cases, 273 Recoveries And 9 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepal-India Sign MoU To Reciprocate Recognition Of COVID Vaccinations Certificate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 104 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 209 New Cases, 444 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Urges Nepal To Pursue A Truly Fair, Comprehensive And Transparent Transitional Justice Process By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2021
Nepal-EU Joint Commission Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2021
Nepal Police Cyber Bureau Registered Over 1029 Cases Related To Cybercrime By Agencies Nov 24, 2021
Bimstec Leaders Could Attend Republic Day 2022 By Agencies Nov 24, 2021
Resumption Of India's COVAX Vaccine Supply Delayed By Nepal By REUTERS Nov 24, 2021
EU High-Level Delegation Meets PM Deuba By Agencies Nov 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75