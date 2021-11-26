Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In UK Tops 10 Million

Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In UK Tops 10 Million

Nov. 26, 2021, 7:59 a.m.

Britain has recorded more than 10 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. It is the first country in Europe to surpass the 10 million mark.

Data collected by Britain's health authorities show that the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country reached 10,021,497 on Thursday.

The nation is home to a population of about 67 million people. The daily number of new cases in the country has continued to reach around 40,000 recently.

The daily number of deaths from the virus, on the other hand, has remained below 200 for a while. That is about one-tenth of what it was at the peak in January.

England accounts for a majority of the population. Coronavirus-related restrictions have been virtually eliminated there. People are not required to wear masks or present vaccination certificates.

The British government is rushing to provide booster shots, but remains cautious about introducing new anti-infection measures. It says vaccines are preventing people from becoming seriously ill.

The government is apparently trying to avoid implementing measures that could have an adverse effect on the economy. But there are concerns that the country's medical system could come under strain, if case numbers surge.

Agencies

EU To Tighten Travel Rules For Unvaccinated
Nov 26, 2021
Sri Lanka To Sign Port Deal With China
Nov 25, 2021
Nepal Police Cyber Bureau Registered Over 1029 Cases Related To Cybercrime
Nov 24, 2021
Bimstec Leaders Could Attend Republic Day 2022
Nov 24, 2021
EU High-Level Delegation Meets PM Deuba
Nov 24, 2021

More on International

EU To Tighten Travel Rules For Unvaccinated By Agencies 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
Lockdown Unlikely Despite Virus Surge: US Official By Agencies 2 days, 21 hours ago
Over 90 File Candidacy For Libya Presidential Vote By Agencies 2 days, 21 hours ago
Protests Erupt In Netherlands Over COVID Rules By Agencies 5 days, 18 hours ago
Japan To Raise Daily Entry Limit To 5,000 By Agencies 1 week ago
UN Concerned About ISIL Threat In Afghanistan By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Singha Durbar Vaidyakhana: Need To Learn From Patanjali And Baba Ramdev By Shanker Man Singh Nov 26, 2021
Israeli Film Festival Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Launches Campaign Against Gender-based Violence And Child Marriage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Nepal’s Cases Of GBV Continues To Increase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Nepal Commemorates International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 26Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75