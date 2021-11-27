COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 325 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 325 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

Nov. 27, 2021, 4:18 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820724.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 4907 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 197 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 16 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 1725.

The Ministry said that there are 7,156 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 395 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,761 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 178 are admitted to the ICU and 30 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 325 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 802,047 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,521.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 131 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 27, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 27Across Nepal
Nov 27, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 134 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 302 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Nov 26, 2021
UML’s 10th General Convention Begins In Chitwan
Nov 26, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 131 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 134 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 20 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 302 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 24 minutes ago
Singha Durbar Vaidyakhana: Need To Learn From Patanjali And Baba Ramdev By Shanker Man Singh 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 130 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 281 New Cases, 298 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

WHO Labels New COVID Strain 'Variant Of Concern' By Agencies Nov 27, 2021
NRB Publics Its Revised Monetary Policy By Agencies Nov 27, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 27Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2021
UML’s 10th General Convention Begins In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Israeli Film Festival Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Launches Campaign Against Gender-based Violence And Child Marriage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75