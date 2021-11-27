COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 325 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820724.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 4907 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 197 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 16 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 1725.

The Ministry said that there are 7,156 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 395 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,761 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 178 are admitted to the ICU and 30 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 325 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 802,047 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,521.