COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 243 New Cases, 264 Recoveries And 1 Death

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 243 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 821121.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7231 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 243 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 16 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 2657.

The Ministry said that there are 6,944 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 403 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,541 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 159 are admitted to the ICU and 37 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 264 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 802,653 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added one COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,524.