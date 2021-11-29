COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 243 New Cases, 264 Recoveries And 1 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 243 New Cases, 264 Recoveries And 1 Death

Nov. 29, 2021, 4:28 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 243 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 821121.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7231 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 243 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 16 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 2657.

The Ministry said that there are 6,944 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 403 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,541 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 159 are admitted to the ICU and 37 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 264 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 802,653 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added one COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,524.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 29, 2021
Nepal Bar All Visitors From Africa Till Further Notice Due To Omicron Variant
Nov 29, 2021
UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal To Assess Poverty In Nepali
Nov 29, 2021
Minister of Energy Bhusal Paid An Inspection Visit To Tanahu Hydropower Proejct Site
Nov 29, 2021
India Assisted To Build A Primary School Building In Tinker, Darchula
Nov 29, 2021

More on Health

Omicron Poses 'Very High' Global Risk, World Must Prepare: WHO By REUTERS 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Nepal Bar All Visitors From Africa Till Further Notice Due To Omicron Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 61 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 154 New Cases, 325 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Urges People To Alert In The Wake Of New Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Senior Jouranlist Poudel To Receive Bijay Babu Memorial Journalism Award By Agencies Nov 29, 2021
Tiger Census To Begin On December 5 By Agencies Nov 29, 2021
UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal To Assess Poverty In Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
Minister of Energy Bhusal Paid An Inspection Visit To Tanahu Hydropower Proejct Site By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
India Assisted To Build A Primary School Building In Tinker, Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75