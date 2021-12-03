Kathmandu Valley Confirms 93 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 93 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 3, 2021, 4:47 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6400 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 93 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 156 cases, Kathmandu districts records 55 cases, Lalitpur 29 and 9 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822172.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Decides To Distribute 16 Percent Of Total Dividend
Dec 03, 2021
UK Aid Supported To Construct New Humanitarian Staging Area In Birgunj
Dec 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 223New Cases, 347 Recoveries And No Death
Dec 03, 2021
JICA To support Strengthening of Seed Production
Dec 03, 2021
Qatar Airways Recognised With New ‘World Class’ Rating And Named ‘202
Dec 03, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 223New Cases, 347 Recoveries And No Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
Nepal Bars Entry Of Visitors From Nine Countries By Agencies 13 hours, 42 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 156 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 298 New Cases, 201 Recoveries And 6 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
US To Strengthen Travel Restrictions By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Tedros Called On Countries To Swiftly Vaccinate High-risk And Vulnerable People By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Decides To Distribute 16 Percent Of Total Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
UK Aid Supported To Construct New Humanitarian Staging Area In Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
JICA To support Strengthening of Seed Production By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
Qatar Airways Recognised With New ‘World Class’ Rating And Named ‘202 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
India Detected First Omicron Cases In Karnataka State By Agencies Dec 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75