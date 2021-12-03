Kathmandu Valley Confirms 93 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6400 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 93 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 156 cases, Kathmandu districts records 55 cases, Lalitpur 29 and 9 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822172.