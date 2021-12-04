Kathmandu Valley Confirms 158 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 158 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5295 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 158 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 156 cases, Kathmandu districts records 97 cases, Lalitpur 10 and 51 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 220 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822392.