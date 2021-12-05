Biden, Putin Video Summit To Take Place On Tuesday

Dec. 5, 2021, 8:24 a.m.

The White House has announced President Joe Biden will hold video talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine and other issues.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement on Saturday saying the leaders will discuss a range of topics including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues.

She also said President Biden will underscore US concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm American support for the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the plans for the summit to Russia's state news agency.

The two leaders last held talks by phone in July.

Washington is increasingly concerned about Russia massing troops in the areas near the border with Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to ease tension when he met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday. But the two sides remain apart.

The Washington Post reported Friday that unclassified US intelligence document and satellite photos, it had obtained, show Russian forces are massing in four locations.

It also said that the Kremlin is planning an offensive against Ukraine as soon as early next year involving up to 175,000 troops.

Biden told reporters on Friday that he is putting together the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it difficult for Putin to take action.

Agencies

