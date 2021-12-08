Kathmandu Valley confirms 146 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 146 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 8, 2021, 4:38 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9168 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 146 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 146 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 100 in Kathmandu, 15 in Bhaktapur, and 31 in Lalitpur.

With 255 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 823,357 .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Day Observed
Dec 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 255 New Cases, 366 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 08, 2021
Weather Analysis For December 8
Dec 08, 2021
Ram Bibaha Panchami 2021: Importance in Janakpur, Nepal
Dec 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 122 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 07, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 255 New Cases, 366 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
WHO Says Vaccines Should Work Against Omicron Variant By Agencies 10 hours, 44 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 122 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 272 New Cases, 304 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Takes Precautionary Measures To Preven Omicron Variant By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Log On 112 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

SAARC Day Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2021
Nepal Committed To SAARC Vision, Principles: PM Deuba By Agencies Dec 08, 2021
Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, Wife, And Senior Staff Crashes By Agencies Dec 08, 2021
Canberra Joins Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Games By Agencies Dec 08, 2021
Biden Warns Putin Over Ukraine By Agencies Dec 08, 2021
Weather Analysis For December 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75