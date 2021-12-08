Kathmandu Valley confirms 146 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9168 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 146 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 146 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 100 in Kathmandu, 15 in Bhaktapur, and 31 in Lalitpur.

With 255 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 823,357 .