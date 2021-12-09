COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 329 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Dec. 9, 2021, 4:06 p.m.

With 197 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 823,554 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8118 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 197 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3006 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 25 people.

Currently, there are 6,105 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 326 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,833 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 121 are admitted to the ICU and 30 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 329 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 805,900 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thrusday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,549.

