Kathmandu Valley Registers 100 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5997 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 100 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new infections, 64 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 100 in Kathmandu, 8 in Bhaktapur, and 28 in Lalitpur.
With 232 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 823,357.
