Prime Minister Deuba Shares Nepal’s Journey To Democracy In World Summit

Prime Minister Deuba Shares Nepal’s Journey To Democracy In World Summit

Dec. 10, 2021, 5:44 p.m.

Highlighting the achievements made on the front of Nepal’s home-grown peace process, the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba stated that the democratic and inclusive Constitution was made by the elected Constituent Assembly as part of the peace process. He stated that Nepal’s success story is a testimony that even the most complicated political differences could be resolved through dialogue. While highlighting Nepal’s commitments to and achievements on gender equality, the Prime Minister stressed that democracy must deliver on people’s aspirations and that the country has now prioritized economic agendas in order to sustain democracy.

Speaking in the Leader’s Summit for Democracy hosted virtually by Joe Biden, the President of the United States, today., Prime Minister Deuba shared Nepal’s experiences in the journey of democracy and democratic transformation.

deuba bali 222.jpg

In addition to his remarks during the plenary session, the Prime Minister also sent a pre-recorded video message for the Summit. Through the message, he shared Nepal’s commitments to women empowerment, fight against corruption, inclusive representation in all domains of governance and completion of the peace process, among others. The Prime Minister, in his message, highlighted universal suffrage, separation of power, checks and balances, an independent judiciary, protection of rights and freedoms as the key features of Nepal’s multiparty democracy.

Nepal has also highlighted through a separate statement about the country’s perspectives on democracy, human rights and good governance as well as achievements made on these fronts.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Congress’s 14th General Convention Begins
Dec 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 100 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 337 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Dec 10, 2021
Uddha Prasad Neupane Wins 2nd Krishi Tara Award
Dec 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 10
Dec 10, 2021

More on News

UNICEF’s Work In The South Asia Too Has Yielded Some Remarkable Results: Foreign Secretary Paudyal By BHARAT RAJ PAUDYAL 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Japan Registered Her Support On Build Back Better By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepal Committed To SAARC Vision, Principles: PM Deuba By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Laxmi-Narayan Idol Restored In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
UK Aid Supported To Construct New Humanitarian Staging Area In Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Korean Government Assisted To Strengthen Cyber Bureau Of Nepal Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Congress’s 14th General Convention Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 100 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 337 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2021
Rethinking Water Cooperation By Dipak Gyawali Dec 10, 2021
MD GHISING Rushing On A Mission By A Correspondent Dec 10, 2021
Nepal Facing Headwinds By Dr. Tilak Rawal Dec 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75