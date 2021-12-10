Prime Minister Deuba Shares Nepal’s Journey To Democracy In World Summit

Highlighting the achievements made on the front of Nepal’s home-grown peace process, the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba stated that the democratic and inclusive Constitution was made by the elected Constituent Assembly as part of the peace process. He stated that Nepal’s success story is a testimony that even the most complicated political differences could be resolved through dialogue. While highlighting Nepal’s commitments to and achievements on gender equality, the Prime Minister stressed that democracy must deliver on people’s aspirations and that the country has now prioritized economic agendas in order to sustain democracy.

Speaking in the Leader’s Summit for Democracy hosted virtually by Joe Biden, the President of the United States, today., Prime Minister Deuba shared Nepal’s experiences in the journey of democracy and democratic transformation.

In addition to his remarks during the plenary session, the Prime Minister also sent a pre-recorded video message for the Summit. Through the message, he shared Nepal’s commitments to women empowerment, fight against corruption, inclusive representation in all domains of governance and completion of the peace process, among others. The Prime Minister, in his message, highlighted universal suffrage, separation of power, checks and balances, an independent judiciary, protection of rights and freedoms as the key features of Nepal’s multiparty democracy.

Nepal has also highlighted through a separate statement about the country’s perspectives on democracy, human rights and good governance as well as achievements made on these fronts.