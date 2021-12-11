NC General Convention: 548 Candidates File Nominations For 134 Positions

Dec. 11, 2021, 7:34 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Shekhar Koirala, Prakash Man Singh and Bimalendra Nidhi have registered their candidacies for the post of Nepali Congress President.

According to Elections Committee, 548 candidates file nominations for 134 members and 39 for office bearers.

Candidates are being registered on Saturday under the 14th General Convention of the Nepali Congress which was inaugurated on Friday.

Deuba_Shekhar_Nidhi_Prakash-2 (1).jpg

Deuba, who is also the party president, has registered his candidacy for the post again at the 14th general convention.

Before Prime Minister Deuba, Kalyan Gurung, Shekhar Koirala, Prakash Man Singh and Bimalendra Nidhi have registered their candidacies for the post of Nepali Congress President.

Registration of nomination has started from 10 am on Saturday. Candidacy is being registered as per the schedule of the Election Committee.

