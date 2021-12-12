488 Candidates To Contest In the Nepali Congress Elections

488 candidates will contest for the 134 various post of office bearers and central working committee members positions in election in the ongoing 14th general convention of the Nepali Congress Party.

According to the central election committee of the Nepali Congress, five candidates have registered nominations for the post of the party President, seven for the post of two vice-presidents, six for the two general secretaries, and 19 nominations have been registered for eight assistant general secretaries.

As many as 548 nominations were registered on Saturday for the 134 posts of office bearers and members of the new central committee of the NC.

Two of those who registered nominations for the bearers and 58 of those who vied for central committee members have withdrawn their candidacy. Meanwhile, two have been elected central committee members from Province 2 unopposed.